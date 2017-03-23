Surveillance video captures surprise birth of twins who Greeley parents waited years for

GREELEY, COLO. - Christie and Eric Lind remember every minute of how they became parents. It was St Patrick's Day. They thought about having drinks on a patio, and by drinks, we mean Eric would have a beer while Christie - pregnant with twins - would have water.

Instead they decided to hit the drive-thru and head to sleep early.

"It was just a normal night. We ate ice cream, got ready for bed, and that's when it all started," Christie says.

It all started specifically at 10 p.m. with a contraction, but Eric wasn't convinced until about 17 minutes later. Fast forward to another 20 minutes after that, and Eric was delivering his son himself.

The Linds know the timing because the entire night was documented on the surveillance camera. In true March Madness fashion, Eric made a minute-by-minute rundown of the night for family and friends:

9:00=Late night stop at Dairy Queen

9:50= decided to head to bed early due to the fact I had to be up at 5:00AM for a track meet.

10:00PM=Christie Lind has a contraction, but we blow it off.

10:05= She experiences a second contraction, with equal pain.

10:08=I decided I need to shower in case we have to make a late night run to the hospital.

10:17= Christie literally drops to her knees from the pain of a contraction in our bathroom.

10:20= We decided this baby thing is happening and need to go to the hospital.

10:20-10:35= I gather our hospital bags, camera, fill the dogs water, and get dressed to roll.

10:36= I attempt to put pants on Christie but she can't lift/feel her legs.

10:38= Christie ask me to call an ambulance, I argue against this due to cost. Then insist we get to the car.

10:39= Christie is in pain and crawling in our room. She then demands I call 911 so I do.

10:40= Christie yells she can feel the babies head coming, as I talk to dispatch I take a look and baby 1 is crowning.

10:41= Christie pushes and Baby's head is out in my hand.

10:42= She pushes again and the baby is out in my hands crying.

10:45=EMTs show up as I am pulling my shoelace out of my shoe to tie off the umbilical cord.

10:55= Christie is loaded up in the ambulance to rush to the hospital before baby 2 comes.

11:02= baby number 2 is born somewhere along 20th st in an ambulance.

"We just decided we wanted a creative way to kind of tell friends and family on social media that we had babies, and we decided a play-by-play was the best because that was the craziest hour of our lives," Eric says.

It's ironic how fast Crosby Ash Lind and Landrie Blake Lind came into this world because of how long their parents waited. Christie carries a Muscular Dystrophy gene. They waited for years for babies, trying to get pregnant with IVF, to ensure their children were healthy.

"My husband and I waited so long for these little guys, so we're going to try to embrace every moment and make it special," Christie says. "Every birthday, I think we should replay (the video).

