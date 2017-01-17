SUV climbs power pole wires after driver skids across ice at Denver intersection

(Joe Garant)

DENVER - The wreck outside of Joe Garant's house on Tuesday was an odd one.

"We open up our blinds like we normally do, see what’s going on, let the sunshine in -- crazy. There’s this car hanging from the support wires," he says.

It was an SUV, actually -- trunk down, wheels up, and tangled in the support wires that tie down a power pole at East Louisiana and South Dahlia Street in Denver. Denver Police told 9NEWS that the driver slid on ice just after 7 a.m., and then crashed. No one was hurt.

The tow truck driver spent about 40 minutes getting the SUV untangled. He told Garant that he'd never seen anything like it before. Garant could say the same thing, but while the crash is unusual, he has seen plenty of crashes at this location before.

Location where car drove up power pole lines

"Literally, my wife and I said at the same time, 'Not again.' Because literally, every winter at this four-way stop, there are several accidents," Garant said.

He recalls seeing upwards of 20 crashes in front of his house in the five years that he's live there. Most are small, although one lady's car nearly went into the house during one of them.

"It's the people that are speeding, rushing to work or rushing home, not paying attention. Hit some ice and there you have it," he says. "What speed were you going to actually make it up that high?"

Location where car drove up power pole lines

Garant says the problem has gotten worse as more people move to the area, and fewer people truly pay attention to what they're doing, especially when road conditions aren't ideal.

"Be kind to yourself, be kind to others, be kind while driving" has become Garant's motto.

Police are still working on their report and can't say yet if the driver was speeding, or if she was cited.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)