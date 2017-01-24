Take a Hike With Steve: Cancer inspires Nancy to walk width of United States

Take a Hike With Steve

KUSA - Some of the best conversations I've ever had came during walks and hikes.

People get real, and since I could use some exercise, we've decided to try something different: Take a Hike with Steve.

I want to meet cool people who have a story to tell, or someone who's hiking with a purpose. Someone, maybe, like Nancy Mangan.

She decided to walk 1,000 miles last year after beating breast cancer, and fighting through a double mastectomy, reconstruction and a colectomy. She read somewhere that it positive to set a physical goal for yourself.

"So I decided I'd walk a thousand miles. Just sort of I'm going to walk a thousand miles because I never kept track of anything and it was a great way to heal," she says. "One day I noticed that my shadow was really long in front of me it was going that way, right in this stretch. And I said, 'Oh, there's my shadow. That's proof of life and I'm blocking the sun. I can see it move. It's proof that I'm alive and still here."

Nancy kept walking after finishing her 1,000 miles. Her next goal is to finish walking the width of the United States.

Most of Nancy's walking has been done on the Highline Canal. I met up with her there, to hear her story as she walked closer to her goal, one step at a time.

