Talk radio host, Trump supporter Craig Silverman: President's 'playing footsie' with Neo-Nazis

Craig Silverman

Flip on talk radio and you'll often hear Craig Silverman praising President Trump.

Flip on the TV and you'll often hear President Trump wavering in his condemnation of Nazi protesters who hate people like Craig Silverman - attorney, and longtime talk radio host in Denver.

Silverman proudly voted for the President back in November, and if presented with the choice between Trump and Hillary Clinton today, he would vote that way again.

That doesn't mean Silverman - who is Jewish - accepts the President's response to the rally in Charlottesville over the weekend. He says the President blew an opportunity to condemn racism, Nazism and white supremacy.

Watch Kyle Clark's entire interview with Silverman here:

Click here if video does not appear

