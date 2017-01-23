Teacher's personal plea to education nominee DeVos

(Via Getty Images)

DENVER - A middle school teacher within Denver Public Schools is passionate about education.

Last week, after watching President Trump's nomination for Secretary of Education at her confirmation hearing, Maggie wrote a letter.

It's not supposed to be political.

It's not supposed to be partisan.

It's simply an invitation for Betsy DeVos to meet her students, and see the role that public education has in all of their lives:

After videos, articles, and radio broadcasts. After headlines, captions, and social media posts, I am energized.

Mrs. DeVos:

I welcome you into my classroom.

I welcome you to explore with me the individual, beautiful minds I teach. After all- it is the most valuable thing we have in this world.

I welcome you to discover how our doors are not dead ends, but opportunities, opened wide so that all families can see our brilliance.

I welcome you to learn how eight hours every day creates open-minded, risk-takers who hold each other accountable because that's what principled citizens do.

I welcome you to gain from my students' understanding that a false face must hide what the false heart doth know. And Mrs. DeVos, I welcome you to watch as my students cite that correctly.

I welcome you to fight with me, to keep the individual, beautiful mind exploring, creating, learning. I welcome you to fight with me against any government that limits, prevents, or prescribes the individual mind to a system void of inclusion.

I welcome you to remember that education is not just preparing for life. Education is life. And I know just how to write this reflection because a teacher taught me that we do not learn from experience. It is the reflection of the experience where we gain the most knowledge.

So Mrs. DeVos, I welcome you into my classroom. I welcome you to reflect.

