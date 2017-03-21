Teenagers compete to put their design on Colorado company's snowboards

DENVER - For the fourth year in a row, Never Summer Industries, one of Colorado's oldest snowboard companies, is teaming up with students at Warren Tech for a graphic design contest.

Close to 90 students will participate, and create designs that will be placed on a snowboard or longboard at the factory.

“What they get out of this, is they are actually more motivated to work on this because it’s for an actual client,” says Warren Tech instructor Scot Odendahl.

Juniors and seniors are competing, and Never Summer will choose the winners. Only 10 students will see their design on a board.

“Ahhh, man, it's just crazy to think that your art, just like a normal high school student can actually get your design on something as real as a snowboard...and you can actually use it”, says Tal Landin, a student.

While it is a contest, it is also part of the curriculum at Warren Tech. Some students go to this school for this class alone.

“Oh I love this class. This is the first time I’ve enjoyed school so it’s pretty great”, says Mitch Bowen, a junior at Warren Tech.

Bowen's board shows a giant squid eating a pirate ship. His design took close to 50 hours. Even though he’s a skier, he wouldn’t mind being a knuckle-dragger for a day and showing off his design.

“If I was riding the board, and if someone looked at the design and they're like, 'That's a cool Never Summer board,' I’d be like, 'Yeah, I designed it.' So it's cool that we get to design for an actual company," says Bowen.

Never Summer will end up making 43 boards. The winning designs are not mass-produced, but sold as one-of-a-kind pieces. The extras will be used by Warren Tech for fundraising.

The winners will be announced Wednesday on the Warren Tech Central Campus.

