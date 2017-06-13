Close Tell us why you're thankful for your dad KUSA 2:42 PM. MDT June 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KUSA - We're celebrating dads, as we approach Father's Day.Tell us what makes your dad great, in the form below.Click here if form does not appear. © 2017 KUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes 11 animals 'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison Tuesday overnight forecast Could it be? Air Force One over Colorado? Sorta Man arrested in Logan County fire that scorched 32,000 acres Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017 Youth sports leagues cracking down on outspoken parents Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved Police investigating possible road rage death in Greeley Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving More Stories Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is… Jun 13, 2017, 2:25 a.m. Child dies at Hanging Lake Jun 13, 2017, 7:22 a.m. Dead Dog fire jumps to 16,000 acres Tuesday near Rangely Jun 13, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs