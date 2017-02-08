Telluride's local radio station, KOTO, hopes to send Postman Jim to Ireland

Courtesy: Matt Kroll/Life Feeling Photography

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - The most Colorado thing we've seen today is a guy named Jim Looney who has a crazy talent.

You're probably asking yourself - who is Jim Looney? That's a fair question, if you don't live in Telluride.

Meet Postman Jim.

"Jim is like a character out of almost like a TV show," said Geoff Hanson, the Director of Development at KOTO, the community radio station in Telluride.

Jim Looney is a legend in that town.

He works at the post office in Telluride.

He's a man of the town who knows everyone, and everyone knows him.

"Our town has 2,000 people in it and it seems like every single person who walks into the post office - Jim says hello to them," said Hanson. "Not only does he say hello, he knows their P.O. Box, he asks how their children are. I mean he is just this amazing character."

In the ongoing debate of what makes you a local in Telluride, for some, Jim is the answer.

"When he greeted me by my first name that's when I knew, yes I belong here, I'm here," Caitlin Ketel, a reporter at KOTO, said jokingly.

Jim's putting his celebrity status to good use, trying to keep Telluride's local radio station on the air. Jim will be the guest DJ on KOTO Friday for a fundraising drive.

If he can help raise $15,000 that day, one of the station's anonymous donors will pay to send Jim to Ireland.

He was going to go to Ireland once, but he got into an accident on his mountain bike and couldn't make it.

"I've always wanted to go, but the real reason it means a lot to me - my son and I were going to go there eight years ago to run the Dublin marathon and I crashed on a mountain bike," Jim told Next in a Facebook message.

It's been his dream to go ever since.

