Telluride's Postman Jim going to Ireland

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK, KUSA - Remember our friend Jim Looney? He's the postman in Telluride who spent time raising money for KOTO, the town's radio station. Well, he's going to Ireland!

Postman Jim hung out at the station all day Friday. He was asked to be a guest DJ.

Jim is a legend in Telluride, so KOTO thought he would be perfect to help with their annual fundraiser that keeps them on-air.

To give back to him, the station made a deal. If Jim could raise $15,000 on Friday, an anonymous donor would send him to Ireland, which he's been wanting to do for years.

They raised well over the goal. Jim helped bring in $40,000.

Geoff Hanson with KOTO says people were calling in to say hi to postman Jim. They turned it into a game, and Jim was guessing callers P.O. box numbers. He got 86 out of 90 correct.

By the way, we didn't realize until after our original story on Jim that we've done a story with his daughter, too. We talked to Klare Looney about snowshoeing with her cats. She keeps them in a backpack (that is ventilated and does have a window).

Klare sent us a photo of Jim toting around a cat in a backpack, too.

