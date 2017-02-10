Temple Grandin added to the National Women's Hall of Fame

Temple Grandin (Photo: Rosalie Winard)

FORT COLLINS, COLO. - Temple Grandin, a Colorado State University professor of animal sciences and autism spokesperson, is one of 10 women in 2017 to be named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Grandin has been a professor of animal sciences for more than 20 years, and her contributions to the livestock industry include methods of humane slaughter that are now industry standard.

“Honoring Dr. Temple Grandin in this esteemed group of women not only speaks to the power of her research and advocacy, but also her impact as a role model for young women everywhere,” said CSU President Tony Frank in the press release. “Early in her career, her determination helped her break into what was a largely male-dominated animal production industry, and she continues to serve as an advocate for women in the sciences, for young people with autism, and for anyone unwilling to let artificial boundaries stand in the way of their personal and professional success.”

The National Women’s Hall of Fame was founded in 1969 and women named to it must be citizens of the U.S., through either birth or naturalization, and they must have made a contribution “of national or global importance and of enduring value."

Previous inductees to the Hall include Madeleine Albright, Louisa May Alcott, Maya Angelou, Susan B. Anthony, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Sylvia Earle, Ella Fitzgerald, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Georgia O’Keefe, Rosa Parks, Sally Ride, Eleanor Roosevelt and Oprah Winfrey.

As previously reported, other inductees this year were Matilda Raffa Cuomo, Lorraine Hansberry, Victoria Jackson, Sherry Lansing, Clare Boothe Luce, Aimée Mullins, Carol Mutter, Dr. Janet Rowley, Alice Waters. The press release noted that the new inductees will be honored at the Hall’s biennial induction ceremony in September.

Grandin’s previous honors include Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” in 2010 and an induction into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2016, according to the press release.

