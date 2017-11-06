Texas church shooter never should have been able to buy guns in Colorado
The church shooter in Texas never should have been able to buy two guns in Colorado. The warning signs were there. The kind of warning signs that would have shut down any legal gun purchase in Colorado from a dealer, at a gun show, or by a private person.
KUSA 6:47 PM. MST November 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Texas shooter allowed to buy weapons after Air Force…Nov. 6, 2017, 3:52 p.m.
-
Church shooting victims: Who they were, how you can helpNov. 6, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
-
Vance Joseph accepts blame for Broncos' skidNov. 6, 2017, 5:07 p.m.