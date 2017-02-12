The 15 stages of admitting you don't like cheese, as Kyle Clark has so bravely done

Hold on tight, everyone, because here's some news that might rock your world.

Kyle Clark doesn't like cheese.

That's right. He just stepped on out of the closet (following Next's story on the cheesemonger in Fort Collins), but hold on one second. What reaction did you just have to this news? Was it something like this?

Kyle is one of two Next crew members who doesn't like cheese. I, Erin Powell, the person who posts all the Next stuff to the intewebs, am the second. And let us both tell you that the world is a cold, cruel place to people who don't enjoy the taste and smell of moldy milk.

Getting by isn't easy.

You order a sandwich and the first question is always, "What kind of cheese on that?" You say none, and the sandwich maker looks at you all puzzled-like.

You can't share the spinach artichoke dip, or the fondue, or the nachos, so you're the odd one, ordering your own appetizers at restaurants.

You order your tacos without cheese, and they accidentally put it on anyway. You're the jerk who asks the kitchen to remake your food.

Let's not even talking about pulling away from drive-thru restaurants. You get home, and you find cheese, and the meal is over.

You go to a barbecue, and they only have cheeseburgers. You have to ask for a special order, or sit alone, picking off the cheese.

Those are our burdens to bear, but simply telling others about your lifestyle might be the hardest part of all of this. As someone who has been cheese-shamed throughout my entire life, I can type confidently that people take cheese personally -- more personally than any other food.

Let's dig into this. These are stages of admitting you don't like cheese.

1. "You don't like CHEESE?!?!?!"

NOPE.

2. What do you mean you don't like cheese?

It's as if this is all a misunderstanding. "There's no way you don't like *cheese.* You must have had the word 'cheese' confused with 'rotting fish topped with chocolate sauce' this whole time."

3. "Are you lactose intolerant?"

Not according to Ben & Jerry's I ate for dinner last night.

5. "Do you eat pizza?"

My son weird , how u don't like cheese but u like cheese on a pizza CHEESE IS CHEESE b. — 💋 (@_Lexxxi___) January 4, 2017

Yes, everyone likes pizza. Waste someone else's time with your nonsensical questions.

6. "Do you eat queso?"

People who don't like cheese probably have never had good queso...or Tex Mex...I'm sad for them. #drivingconclusions #FirstWorldProblems — Stephanie Perez (@stephnichole18) February 2, 2017

Of course not. Waste someone else's time with your nonsensical questions.

8. The person you're talking to finds the closest person to them. "Do you like cheese? I love cheese! Do you know ___ doesn't like cheese?"

UGH.

9. You repeat all the same questions and answers.

You end up comforting both of them.

10. "But there are so many kinds of cheeses!"

Oh? I've never heard?

11. "I bet I could find one you'd like"

Oh? Is there one that tastes nothing like cheese and lot like pancakes?

12. "I could eat cheese for every meal"

How you gonna tell me I don't like cheese? I LOVE 🧀 — ❁❁❁❁ (@Kenzielalala) February 1, 2017

What a time to be alive...

13. "Well, you're lucky. It's so much healthier not to be addicted to cheese."

It's someone's way of saying they feel sorry for you.

14. They "STILL JUST CAN'T BELIEVE YOU DON'T LIKE CHEESE."

Can I live?!?!

15. We ask, "Well, which foods don't you like?" You reply with peanut butter, and we say, "See!? I ate peanut butter yesterday."

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

You don't like cheese,

So I can't love you.#ValentineATweep @hdtorch — Scott Rüegg (@scottruegg) February 12, 2017

Conversation ends. People judge us for not liking cheese and for implying that your distaste for peanut butter is in any way similar to not liking cheese.

---

And all the while, we're just sitting here feeling sorry for the people who really got it bad... *the ones who don't like bacon*

#heynext Tweets

