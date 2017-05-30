The artist who paints Denver's murals

Gamma Gallery

DENVER - He's artist you may not know, but you might know his work, scattered all over Denver.

He goes by Gamma Gallery.

9NEWS introduced you to Gamma before, last year when it was announced that his Peyton Manning mural - featured in a Gatorade commercial - would come down with the bar it was painted on.

He joined Next fill-in anchor Jeremy Jojola on set to talk about what it means to him to have his work posted across the city.

"When I was young, I never didn't predict anything like this would happen, but I pictured it," he says.

#darthvader #rogueone #starwars @allcitypaint #GammaGallery A post shared by GAMMA GALLERY (@gammagallery) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:32pm PST

Only painting over this because I need a break from politics 🇺🇸 #paintEveryday #STILLBERNIE !!! #BernieSanders #stillbernie #neverhillary #fucktrump #JillStein A post shared by GAMMA GALLERY (@gammagallery) on Aug 11, 2016 at 9:17pm PDT

📸 by @rachh.annn @LoopColors @allcitypaint A post shared by GAMMA GALLERY (@gammagallery) on May 31, 2016 at 8:48am PDT

