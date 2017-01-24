The beautiful impact of 'Warm the Night' nonprofit that helps Aurora's homeless

Homeless people offered shelter by Warm the Night program

KUSA - A group in Aurora is determined to help the people who ordinarily sleep outside, even on January nights like these, when the temperature dips below the freezing mark.

Aurora Warms the Night is a non-profit that provides shelter and services for people in homelessness. Tuesday, the organization handed out 43 motel vouchers to make sure men, women and children had somewhere warm to stay overnight.

The vouchers are good for three nights, but motel-stays can be extended if the temperature stays below 20 degrees.

The program is funded by community grants, as well as money from the City of Aurora and the federal government.

We can never explain the program as beautifully as the program's volunteers - some of whom are homeless themselves. Take a moment to hear from them. Their story is in the video above, shot by Next's visual producer Cody Broadway.

