The Boulder Daily Camera literally ran out of letters to the editors
You feeling OK Boulder? You don't seem like yourself. Your normal, opinionated, spicy self. The letters to the editor printed in the Daily Camera are zesty good fun. And they've been missing for the last two days.
KUSA 7:06 PM. MDT August 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Teen dies after falling while climbing the First…Aug. 7, 2017, 5:58 p.m.
-
Senior Assistance Center abruptly closes its doorsAug. 7, 2017, 2:19 p.m.
-
Close but no cigar. No record for Denver today.Aug. 7, 2017, 1:44 p.m.