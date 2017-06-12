Fidget spinner (Photo: WKYC-TV)

KUSA - Whether you love them or hate them, it can’t be denied that fidget spinners are popular. And that means that they’re profitable, as one man found.

Ian Brown told Next that he sells up to 150 fidget spinners a day. His side business markets them as a way to soothe anxious nerves.

"It's the newest toy on the market that nobody really has seen before, so kind of like Pogs used to be,” he said. “It's one of those things once somebody sees it, they've got to have it."

Brown also told us that there are high-end fidget spinners that are made locally that sell for as much as $120.

Just remember the last fad people got caught up before you buy one for that much, is all that Next asks. Unless those Beanie Babies and Pogs in your closet need the company.

