The Coloradoan reporter who exposed CSU investigation into Eustachy

FORT COLLINS, COLO. - Colorado State University Men's Basketball Coach Larry Eustachy emotionally abused his players and created a culture of fear and intimidation, according to documents obtained by The Coloradoan.

A 99-day investigation was launched in the 2013-2014 season after rumors of outrageous behavior came rolling in. At its conclusion, one high-ranking official called for Eustachy's keys.

Matt L. Stephens, Sports Editor of The Coloradoan, believes it all started in a game at UTEP in November 2013 where Eustachy was ejected.

In an interview with Next, Stephens also recalls a 2014 game with San Diego State as a crucial moment leading to the investigation.

"I was a beat reporter at the time and Daniel Bejarano, who was a star guard for the Rams was benched three minutes in and it was a little surprising and in the first media timeout [Bejarano] started to lunge out at Esutachy...and he had to restrained by an assistant coach".

Fourteen players, basketball staff, and athletic department staff were interviewed as part of the investigation. Several of Esutachy's outbursts are listed in the documents, including throwing unopened soda cans against walls and punching and breaking dry erase boards in locker rooms.

Eustachy also acknowledged that he told his assistants to "shut the f--- up," and called players "f-----g c--ts."

Stephens wrote in his story that former Athletic Director Jack Graham, who hired Eustachy, felt the coach should be terminated for his actions, but CSU President Tony Frank advised Graham that the University did not have the grounds to fire him.

Now, Stephens is under the impression that CSU will not fire Eustachy.

"They feel in the three years since, that Larry Eustachy has changed and that they are OK with the atmosphere within the program."

Eustachy has experienced other coaching controversies outside of Fort Collins. He had to resign from his job at Iowa State in 2003 after being spotted drinking with students in Columbia, Missouri after a loss to the University of Missouri.

