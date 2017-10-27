The comic book mogul who once survived on food stamps

Chuck Rozanski (right)

KUSA - He was born Carl Vilhelm Sauer, but most know him as Chuck Rozanski.

He founder and owner of Mile High Comics Inc., the largest comic book retailer in the U.S. Rozanski posted a picture online this week, which reminded him of where he came from.

He told 9NEWS photojournalist Tom Cole how he got to where he is today.

Rozankski, who once lived on food stamps, describes how it feels to have now sold over $2,000,000,000 in comics in the video above. His perspective might pleasantly surprise you.

