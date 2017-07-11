The dollars and cents of Perlmutter's campaign
Leave it to the one candidate who's no longer running to break news about how much he money he raised in the second quarter of 2017. Those reports are due on Monday, but Perlmutter revealed $350,000 raised, but did not say how much cash he still had on ha
KUSA 6:50 PM. MDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Jury acquits former Colorado sheriff of 3 of 7 countsJul 11, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
-
Why Dave Chappelle won't let you have your cellphone…Jul 11, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
North Korea missile may not have re-entered…Jul 11, 2017, 5:31 a.m.