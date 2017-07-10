The face of addiction in Colorado might not be what you picture

KUSA - Picture, if you would, the face of addiction in Colorado.

It's not likely the face of a strong, healthy, young veteran, like Venus Vasquez's husband. His name will be recorded among the hundreds of Coloradans to die of an overdose this year.

Venus and Richard

Next often introduces you to people you might not otherwise meet. Venus wanted to tell Richard's story, hoping it will inspire even one other person to get help.

We invite you to take couple of minutes and watch her story, in the video above.

Venus' next step to honor her husband's memory is to go back to school, to get a psychology degree, and help others who are struggling with addiction.

