The festive gargoyle house of Cherry Hills Village

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, COLO. - Colorado is full of iconic landmarks. Red Rocks. The Stanley Hotel. The Maroon Bells. The Gargoyle House.

Not familiar with that one?

“We’re the gargoyle house,” said Yanita Rowan, who lives there.

Rowan’s house, which she shares with her husband, is on a busy stretch of Belleview between Clarkson and University. She was looking for a way to give people an easy way of spotting her house. Then she found two gargoyles for about 30 bucks, attached them to the brick fence posts in front of their house and the rest is history.

“For me, it was an identifier of where my house is because it’s such a busy street it’s hard to know where to stop,” Rowan said. “I put them up there and they did stick out — just concrete little bodies — they’re rarely seen naked.”

About a year after she bought the pair, she threw a wreath around each of their necks. That is when the costumes began. Seventeen years later, it is more than a tradition on every holiday.

“Obviously as long as I live here, and I’m able to climb the ladder, I will keep doing it — it would be terrible to stop, people would be so disappointed,” Rowan said.

The people Rowan is speaking about are the many fans who have passed by her house and written her thank-you cards. She and her gargoyles have received more than 100 handwritten letters and notes over the past 17 years.

“Most people mail them, which is amazing and it really restores your faith in humanity that people are taking the time to hand write a note,” Rowan said. “Obviously the gargoyles cannot be texted –they do not have cell phones.”

