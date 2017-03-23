The 'Jeep wave' is a thing and we need it in Colorado

(Photo: KUSA)

A Next viewer asked for our help to spread the word about a bit of hospitality she thinks Colorado is missing.

Jeep drivers, Dawn is trying to get your attention. Quite literally.

"There are a lot of people who either don't know about it or don't do it," Dawn said while riding with Next photographer Michael Grady.

What's she talking about? The Jeep wave, of course. Jeep drivers simply waving at other Jeep drivers.

Dawn tried her best to get the ubiquitous but subtle hand movement to catch on.

Would a few fingers off the steering wheel get the attention of a passing driver?

No.

What if she lifted her hand clear off the wheel?

Still no.

How about if she made eye contact and waved out the passenger side window?

Nothing.

Eventually, a thumbs-up did the trick. She was elated.

"See, I got a wave! Yay!"

Her reasoning for wanting this to catch on is pure, simple and heartwarming.

"We just need a little bit more smiles in the world. We can start with the Jeeps!"

