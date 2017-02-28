The Kellyanne Conway couch photo is not a story

(Photo: Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway sitting with her feet on a White House couch is not a story.

It's not a story when the Washington Post covers it. It's not a story when 9NEWS shared a link to a USA Today article about it.

It's not a story, just like it wasn't a story when President Obama put his feet up on a desk at the White House.

There are plenty of substantive reasons to quibble with Conway, for instance, her penchant for offering up nonsense and untruths in TV interviews.

But not the way she's sitting.

Journalists know better.

Pot-stirring stories like that is why they hate us.

-Kyle



