The Mayor and the President, full interview: Mayor Hancock on Trump, marijuana, immigration

DENVER - Next sat down with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock for an extended interview about his priorities for Denver, President Trump's priorities and how they align.

We touched on his working relationship with Trump, environmental policy, immigration, his meeting with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and marijuana regulation.

We aired pieces of our interview throughout the week:

The Mayor and the President, Part 1: Mayor Hancock on his working relationship with President Trump

The Mayor and the President, Part 2: How federal environment regulations impact Denver's goals

The Mayor and the President, Part 3: Hancock on immigration rules, release of murder suspect

The Mayor and the President, Part 4: Mayor Hancock found common ground with DeVos

The Mayor and the President, Part 5: Colorado leaders want feds to stay away from pot

You can also watch the full interview here:

You can also catch an extended version of our interview on Sunday on Balance of Power.

Balance of Power airs every Sunday at 8:50am on 9NEWS, right before NBC’s Meet the Press. Episodes and extended interviews are posted on Sundays to 9NEWS.com.

YOUR THOUGHTS: connect with Balance of Power on Twitter and Facebook to send us your questions and comments. You can also send us an email. (politics@9news.com)

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV