The Mayor and the President: How federal environment regulations impact Denver's goals

DENVER - Next is having an in-depth conversation with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock about his priorities for Denver, President Trump's priorities and how they align.
The Trump administration is rolling back environmental regulations that pushed automakers toward electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient cars. If you think that doesn't impact Denver, our Mayor would politely disagree. It's where Kyle Clark picks up his week-long conversation: The Mayor and the President.
"There are very few priorities today in the city of Denver than to become more sustainable. I grew up in this city, and I remember the brown cloud, Kyle. I remember very clearly looking up as a kid and seeing the brown cloud ... Today, we don't have the brown cloud."
Hancock says the city has made a commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 80 percent by 2050.
Wednesday, we'll continue with the topic of immigration, specifically and the city's controversial handling of the case of a murder suspect flagged for deportation. Thursday, we discuss education issues, and Friday, marijuana.
