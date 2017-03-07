The Mayor and the President: How federal environment regulations impact Denver's goals

Next's sit-down with Mayor Hancock, taken 3/6/17

DENVER - Next is having an in-depth conversation with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock about his priorities for Denver, President Trump's priorities and how they align.

The Mayor and the President, Part 1: Mayor Hancock on his working relationship with President Trump

The Trump administration is rolling back environmental regulations that pushed automakers toward electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient cars. If you think that doesn't impact Denver, our Mayor would politely disagree. It's where Kyle Clark picks up his week-long conversation: The Mayor and the President.

"There are very few priorities today in the city of Denver than to become more sustainable. I grew up in this city, and I remember the brown cloud, Kyle. I remember very clearly looking up as a kid and seeing the brown cloud ... Today, we don't have the brown cloud."

Hancock says the city has made a commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

You can listen to a piece of our conversation in the video above.

Wednesday, we'll continue with the topic of immigration, specifically and the city's controversial handling of the case of a murder suspect flagged for deportation. Thursday, we discuss education issues, and Friday, marijuana.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)