The Mayor and the President: Mayor Hancock on his working relationship with President Trump

Mayor Michael Hancock in an interview with Next

DENVER - Next is having an in-depth conversation with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock about his priorities for Denver, President Trump's priorities and how they align.

We'll feature a new piece of that conversation each day this week, but we start -- where else? The beginning -- the day after Election Day.

"You know, when I came back to the office the next day, there was a pall in the office. In fact, in all the years I've been mayor, the five-six years I've been mayor, I only left one other time in the middle of the day, due to illness. But that day, about 1 o'clock, I said I can't -- I got to go breathe a little bit and collect my thoughts," Hancock said.

Hancock acknowledges that now is the time to move forward. He believes it's time to stop talking about the election, because he'll have to work toward progress with President Trump. But unlike the Obama administration, Denver does not currently have a pipeline to the White House.

"Not yet. The reality is is that it's going to take a while. He still has a lot of staff he has to bring on. His team is not complete. He's going to have to take time to build it, and we're going to have to take time, when it happens, to get to know who the players are there."

One of Denver's hurdles moving forward is an issue many large metropolitan areas are facing: Trump's negative remarks about cities, specifically false statements about record crime rates. Hancock isn't sure of the reason for that.

Next anchor Kyle Clark asked Hancock if he believes there are racial undertones to those comments. Hancock says he's looking for more constructive language.

The video from Part 1 of our conversation, The Mayor and the President, is above.

Tuesday, Part 2: An unexpected rollback of environmental rules.

We'll follow that with Immigration, including the release of a man flagged for deportation, who is now a murder suspect, education on Thursday, and marijuana on Friday.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)