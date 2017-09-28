The Most Colorado Thing: A gang of elk take over a high school's soccer field

EVERGREEN - Another day, another group of animals hanging out in random places.
Meet Evergreen High School's newest soccer team.
Photographer Dave Masters snapped a few photos of the gang of elk hanging out at the school's soccer field on Buffalo Park Road.
And THAT is the most Colorado Thing We Saw Today.
