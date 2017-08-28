The most Colorado thing: Mountain patrolman play basketball
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office mounted patrol unit went to visit North Ridge Elementary school in Highlands Ranch earlier this week. Deputies Tom Brinkworth and Seth Swartz saw some kids throwing around the basketball so they took their horses Joshu
KUSA 7:12 PM. MDT August 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Westminster police officer arrested for on-duty sex…Aug 28, 2017, 5:31 p.m.
-
Red Cross volunteer assisting relief efforts from…Aug 28, 2017, 5:59 p.m.
-
Protections for undocumented immigrants are about…Aug 28, 2017, 6:22 p.m.