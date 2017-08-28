The Most Colorado Thing: Patrolmen play basketball with kids...on horses

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

HIGHLANDS RANCH - Your eyes have not deceived you.

Those are men. On horses. In a basketball court. Surrounded by children gaping in awe.

The mounted patrol unit at Douglas County visited North Ridge Elementary school in Highlands Ranch earlier this week.

Deputies Tom Brinkworth and Seth Swartz and horses Joshua and Gus decided to join in on a game of basketball when they saw kids playing at a court.

They even made a shot.



Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/2wOkX9p

Check out the full video below:

