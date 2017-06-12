KUSA
Close

The race for governor in Colorado is going to get spicy

Two Congressmen are early front-runners for the Democrats.

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 10:10 PM. MDT June 12, 2017

DENVER - The race for Governor of Colorado is going to be delicious, spicy fun.

Another big name candidate is in - and Congressman Jared Polis brings his sizeable bank account to the party - and the primary against Congressman Ed Perlmutter and others.

The Republican field - including a few fat-walleted challengers - will battle on the other side.

Politics guy Brandon Rittiman calls that job security. Watch above.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories