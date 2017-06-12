The race for governor in Colorado is going to get spicy

DENVER - The race for Governor of Colorado is going to be delicious, spicy fun.
Another big name candidate is in - and Congressman Jared Polis brings his sizeable bank account to the party - and the primary against Congressman Ed Perlmutter and others.
The Republican field - including a few fat-walleted challengers - will battle on the other side.
Politics guy Brandon Rittiman calls that job security. Watch above.
