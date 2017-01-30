The Smithsonian has hired its beer historian

If you applied to be the beer scholar at the Smithsonian after seeing Next's story back in July, we have some bad news.

You didn't get the job, but someone did.

Theresa McCulla is a "social and cultural historian of food."

She is finishing up a doctorate degree from Harvard University in American Studies, and already holds a culinary arts diploma from the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts' Professional Chefs Program.

She'll now be a brewing historian, so McCulla will be responsible for curating an oral history of brewing in the United States -- homebrewing and craft brewing first and foremost. It's is funded by the Brewers Association, based in Boulder.

Ultimately, the project will be shown off in two public events - one at the Smithsonian during Food History Weekend in October, and one at the Craft Brewers Conference in Washington, D.C. in April.

Next will, of course, be keeping a close eye on the research.

