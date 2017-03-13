The Target rock: An update

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family's car crushed by semi-truck
-
SKL skit spoofs Denver Zoo
-
Teen who hit elderly women to be sentenced
-
What's with all those different types of eggs?
-
The best and worst places to retire early
-
Remembering Calvin College student killed in crash
-
Broomfield Police need help finding missing veteran
-
There were big delays on I-70 near Kipling Monday morning
-
Victims in hash oil explosion ID'd
-
Deadline for investigating allegations of wiretapping
More Stories
-
Teen who hit, killed elderly women to serve 12 yearsMar 13, 2017, 5:44 a.m.
-
DeMarcus Ware announces retirementMar 13, 2017, 2:07 p.m.
-
CBO: Obamacare repeal will increase uninsured by 24…Mar 13, 2017, 2:28 p.m.