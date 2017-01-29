The Trump administration's policy for dealing with press may not be so unprecedented

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump vowed to restore 'control' of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to 'build a wall' on the Mexican border(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

KUSA - There’s been a lot of talk about how Donald Trump’s administration handles the press in an unprecedented way, but it may not actually be so unprecedented, based on the wording of his policy.

The 9Wants to Know Team looked at transition memos, provided by the Department of Agriculture, from both the Trump administration and from President Obama’s. They’re dated eight years apart, almost to the day.

The language in both is nearly identical when it comes to how federal employees should interact with media. Federal staff are directed to ask managers above them, all the way up to Washington, for permission to talk to the press about policy.

The wording differs in terms of what can be posted online. In 2009, staff was directed to get permission before updating government web postings. The 2017 directive tells staff to remove references to the previous administration’s priorities.

Take a look at Kevin Vaughan's summary above.

You can see the documents from 2009 here, and the documents from 2017 here.

