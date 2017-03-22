The Weld County Sheriff says he and Denver are following the same law as it relates to ICE.
Weld County and Denver are polar opposites politically - but Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams says he feels for his counterpart in Denver - dealing with a lot of tough questions about the release of a man wanted for deportation.
KUSA 7:29 PM. MDT March 22, 2017
