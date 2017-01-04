There may be no one to blame for David Puckett's disappearance, but we can clear up confusion

David Puckett, 6, is missing from Aurora.

It was hope against hope - with the time that had gone by - since David Puckett was last seen, but no one wanted to give up hope - not for a 6-year-old.

Then Aurora's Police chief walked to the microphone and choked up as he told the public that a child's body was found in their search for David.

"You all know that on New Year's Eve we got a call of a little David Puckett missing from his home," Chief Nick Metz explained, after composing himself.

The body of a child, believed to be David, was found under the ice in a pond in Olympic Park. The chief told his family.

"Even though we don't have a positive identification yet, they are devastated," Metz said.

Searchers had checked the pond. Even family members checked the pond. There had been no indication of breakage in the ice. It was only when a search dog led them back that they sent in divers, and more than two days after David Puckett was last seen alive, they found a body.

There will be questions about how this happened, and about how the search was handled. Please remember that not every bad thing that happens is someone's fault. But we will be asking questions, because you're asking questions.

Dianna wrote to Next saying, "Shame on Aurora Police Department. It should never ever be 24 hours before looking for a small child."

It was not 24 hours. Everything we know suggests Aurora Police began searching immediately - that a search dog from Jefferson County was there with an hour. I think some of the confusion about the timeline is because of the delay in issuing the Amber Alert.

It came out nearly 48 hours after David disappeared.

Denille emailed us, saying, "I don't care about any Amber Alert. It seems like they issue them all of the time."

This is what the law enforcement and media, who partner to send out Amber Alerts, don't want. We don't want them to be background noise.

But there are legitimate questions about how and when this Amber Alert was issued and whether it should have been issued earlier, or perhaps, if this case never met the strict criteria, and the Amber Alert was issued either as a last resort or in response to public pressure.

We've invited the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to come on Next this week to talk about the Amber Alert system and whether it was used correctly in this case.

