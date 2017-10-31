They've got jokes at the Colorado Secretary of State's Office this Halloween

Russian costume at Colorado Secretary of State's Office on Halloween

DENVER - They've got jokes over at the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

Lynn Bartels, the head of communications for SOS Wayne Williams, tweeted out a picture of one of the staff members in his Halloween costume.

Steve Bouey put on a Russian hat and an elections security badge, and then walked around the office with a SOS voting systems book.

"It's been breached!" Bartles wrote on Twitter, adding Bouey is a campaign finance guru in the office.

Our @SteveBouey with his Russian hat, elections security badge and SOS book. It's been breached! #copolitics pic.twitter.com/NonLEEBs4u — Lynn Bartels (@lynn_bartels) October 31, 2017

This one is a bit better?? pic.twitter.com/FqRL7kPgwK — Julia Sunny (@juliasunnyy) October 31, 2017

Well played, Steve. Well played.

And, by the way, it is time to vote if you haven't yet. As of Halloween, you're out of time to mail in your ballot in Colorado, but they can be put into a dropbox.

