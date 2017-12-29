This adorable kid wanted a cop-themed 3rd birthday party, so Fort Collins Police helped out

(Photo: Courtesy Fort Collins Police Services)

KUSA - Having the cops show up to your birthday party is usually a bad thing (but it does sometimes indicate you’re having a pretty epic celebration).

For this adorable kid in Fort Collins, it was a dream come true.

Meet Tristan. He wanted a police-themed birthday party.

Fort Collins Police Services shared photos of it on Facebook on Friday– and it’s adorable, especially because actual cops showed up and seemed to be having lots of fun.

(Photo: Courtesy Fort Collins Police Services)

(Photo: Courtesy Fort Collins Police Services)

(Photo: Courtesy Fort Collins Police Services)

And hey, this celebration made our day too!

Happy birthday, Tristan!

