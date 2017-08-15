This bike crew collects leftover scraps to help the environment

DENVER - One cyclist pedals her way through the city to work. It's a normal sight in Denver, except this cyclist has a cart of garbage cans trailing behind her bike.

Christi Turner is not going to work. She is at work.

She collects scraps like egg shells and lemon rinds from residential buildings and small restaurants. The compost is then taken to large compost dumpsters.

"Figuring out a solution for multi-family was the reason that I started this company," Turner said.

Denver does not provide compost programs to buildings with more than seven units. According to Heather Burke from the city's department of public works, large apartments and condominiums are considered commercial buildings and are serviced by private companies.

With more people moving to the Mile High city comes more trash, and Turner wanted to fill the gap.

It's how her company Scraps was born. It's a bicycle-powered service for multi-tenant building customers who want compost programs.

"We're giving people the opportunity to keep their organic materials out of the landfill," Turner said. "By keeping this stuff out of the landfill, turning it into compost, you're turning it into something that can capture CO2 from the atmosphere versus being a greenhouse gas emitter."

Scraps have collected 8,294 pounds of compost in eight weeks.

The food comes from restaurants like The Portside.

"We're a business, so we generate a lot of waste," Chris Bell, owner of the restaurant said. "If we can keep that out of a landfill, that's a win-win."

Denver is trying to find ways to increase recycling at large buildings in their sold waste master plan. By the end of this year, Denver will add four new compost routes.

