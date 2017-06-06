This bus driver really wanted to fit in this Garden of the Gods entrance

Bus got stuck at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs (Courtesy: Dustin Eubanks)

Hey, serious question: does this entrance make my bus look fat?

You can be honest. We're all friends here.

This school bus really wanted to make this whole situation work on Tuesday. The driver attempted to squeeze into this entryway at Garden of the Gods, in Colorado Springs.

None of the Atlas Academy students who ride the bus were onboard at the time, said John Thomasson, the general manager of Durham School Services' Woodland Park location.

The kids had been dropped off at another location in the park for a field trip earlier in the day. The driver attempted to use this driveway to pick them up, but you can see the result.

The driver wasn't hurt, and did eventually drive the bus out of there, resulting in just minor damage.

And THAT is the Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today.

