This candle supposedly smells like Denver; What does Denver smell like, anyway?

DENVER - In case you don’t get a good whiff of it every day, you can now buy a candle that smells like Denver.

Well, that’s debatable, but the candle is at least named after Denver. You can get it at Bath and Body Works. Sure, it’s obviously a good marketing ploy, but it also got us thinking, does Denver really have an all-encompassing smell?

Noel Brennan hit the streets to get a sense of the scent of the city. And this is what people had to say:

FRESH

This description, endorsed by Outkast

via GIPHY

WATER

As described by people standing in Confluence Park

via GIPHY

LEAVES

via GIPHY

WEED

But we could have guessed that.

via GIPHY

DOG FOOD

As in the sweet smell of the Purina plant

