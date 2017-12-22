This Christmas tree is just what you'd expect from a brewery called Veterans Brothers

There are special decorations on the Veteran Brothers Brewery Christmas tree

JOHNSTOWN, COLO. - If the name doesn't give it away, you can see what's important to the owners of Veteran Brothers Brewery just by looking at the tap handles.

There's Paratrooper Czech Pilsner, and Corporal Kolsch, and Patriot Pumpkin. At this brewery in Johnstown, Colorado, you can toast to service.

The guys in charge, Darin and Mike, are familiar with that. Before they were business partners... they served together. It was there they discovered brotherhood in the military.

"It's a time I'll never forget," Mike says. "Just the friendship and brotherhood, the people I served with. It's something I'll cherish forever."

After their service was over, they found another passion to share: home brewing. And, then, one day, Darin had an idea.

"So we met for a beer," Mike remembers, "and he said, 'I want to start a brewery.' And I said OK."

They discussed ideas and came up with Vet Brothers Brewing Company, which makes sense ...

"I mean we're brothers," we've been best friends...we've been at each other's throats. We're brothers," Mike says.

Yes, Darin and Mike Echelberger really are family, but they realized their family extends well beyond blood. So to celebrate this holiday season, these brothers want to recognize their other brothers and sisters who've served. In addition to the lights, and the ornaments, the "vet brothers" are hanging pictures of heroes on brewery Christmas tree.

Mike's wife came up with the idea, and like a smart business man - and husband - he agreed. They have close to 40 photographs on the tree now.

The brewery is welcoming anyone to drop off a photo of their beloved service member, past or present, to fill up the tree. They're open Friday night and Saturday night until 10, but closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

