This Instagram account tells stories of Colorado transplants

DENVER - Photographer Zena Ballas is a transplant.
From the moment she moved to Colorado four months ago from the east coast, she wanted to connect with people around her.
And as she did, she realized nearly everyone she connected with was from another place.
There's lots of talk on social media about "transplants" to Colorado. Zena Ballas wanted to put faces and stories to this word: "transplant."
She's started the Denver Transplants Instagram account and Facebook Page.
"I've been somewhat of a transplant since day one. I am first generation Iranian-American to Iranian immigrants, born in Oklahoma City, raised in Dallas. I lived the past eight years in Austin and now four months in Denver. I've never truly belonged anywhere, but that seems to be the norm now. You learn a lot about yourself when you move to a new city. You find out how strong and intelligent you really are. Your mistakes actually mean more to you because you made them all by yourself and no one is there to alter your perspective. The road to recovery often feels better, because you are the only one who will tend to your cuts and bruises. That's growth at it's most rewarding level."
Think Humans of New York, Colorado style.
She takes a portrait of each person, and asks them to share a bit about their journey to Colorado. What brought them here? Why? When?
Zena captures moments with her camera and asks the people she photographs to put words to her portraits.
Are you a transplant? What do you think of her project? Let us know using #HeyNext.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs