This Instagram account tells stories of Colorado transplants

The Denver Transplants Instagram account sets out to tell stories of people who have moved to Colorado. (Photo: Denver Transplants/Facebook)

DENVER - Photographer Zena Ballas is a transplant.

From the moment she moved to Colorado four months ago from the east coast, she wanted to connect with people around her.

And as she did, she realized nearly everyone she connected with was from another place.

There's lots of talk on social media about "transplants" to Colorado. Zena Ballas wanted to put faces and stories to this word: "transplant."

She's started the Denver Transplants Instagram account and Facebook Page.

Think Humans of New York, Colorado style.

She takes a portrait of each person, and asks them to share a bit about their journey to Colorado. What brought them here? Why? When?

Zena captures moments with her camera and asks the people she photographs to put words to her portraits.

