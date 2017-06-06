KUSA
This is how you pronounce confusing names of towns and streets in Colorado

Erin Powell and Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 3:18 PM. MDT June 06, 2017

KUSA - What do YOU say? How do you pronounce the names of towns, or streets, or mountain ranges? Colorado is filled with confusing names, and several of you have asked Next to find out the correct pronunciations.

Here is your Colorado name dictionary, which we will continue to add to as we go. Keep in mind, these pronunciations might vary from what you've heard is correct, but for these answers, we asked people who live and work in the town. It may not be "correct," but it is the way people in the town choose to say these words.

Is there a name you'd like us to pronounce? Email us at next@9news.com, contact us through Facebook or use #HeyNext on Twitter. 

If videos do not appear, click here.

 

ARRIBA

 

BUENA VISTA

 

CAÑON CITY

 

DEL NORTE

 

HOVER STREET

 

HUERFANO COUNTY

 

KEN CARYL

 

MONTROSE

 

OURAY

 

PUEBLO

 

SAGUACHE

 

TOWAOC

 

UNCOMPAHGRE

 

WYNKOOP

 

ZUNI

 

