This Is Why They Hate Us: Elbert County stock photo of a scary fire

KUSA - The Elbert County Sheriff's Office got a little dramatic this weekend.

A brush fire was burning near some homes, leading to a few evacuations, and a post on the department's Facebook page featuring a photo of the fire.

Except the photo didn't show the fire. It was a stock photo of a bigger, scarier fire.

What's that about?

Using stock photos that make situations seem scarier? Who do they think they are? The TV news?

Hence, it's today's edition of "This Is Why They Hate Us."

People hate organizations that mislead them, i.e. using scary stock photos that add drama for the sake of adding drama.

They hate us with the burning passion of a fire, like this one...

Use stock photos responsibly

They're ready to snap at us like a vicious dog, similar to the one seen here.

Use stock photos responsibly

Not saying they want to hurt us, but let's point the gun the other way, okay?

Use stock photos responsibly

This overuse of dramatic stock photos is an emergency, as indicated by our emergency lights stock photo, right here below this sentence.

Use stock photos responsibly

And this... is why they hate us.

