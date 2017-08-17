This isn't a statue of the man behind the Sand Creek Massacre
A petition is asking people to support removing a statue in front of the Colorado state capitol building, claiming it memorializes John Chivington, a Civil War-era colonel who led the Sand Creek massacre.
KUSA 6:54 PM. MDT August 17, 2017
