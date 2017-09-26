This joint keychain is on sale for $4.20

KUSA
September 26, 2017

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - On Monday, someone left a woman an apology note, some cash, and half a joint after scratching her car. 

And now, it's a different joint. Next viewer Elisa Reimer sent us a photo of a joint keychain that was on sale at a gift shop in Glenwood Springs.

It's worth $4.20, obviously.

"I couldn't stop laughing at this Colorado treasure," Reimer said. "Especially given the price." 

 

