This kayaker is only 13, but she's already cooler than you

KUSA - Ready to feel lazy, maybe even a little bit inadequate, but at the same time really inspired? Meet 13-year-old Abby Holcombe.

“It just felt good to accomplish something that I was nervous to do but that I finished,” Holcombe said.

Abby is talking about her trip in March 2017—one that took her on the entire length of the Grand Canyon, paddling the Colorado River for 280 miles, in a tiny pink kayak.

“It’s really good to just relax, and have fun with your family, no phones, no stress, and no work—and just experience the outside for what it is,” Abby said.

She was just 12 years old when she finished the 26 day journey. Her parents, Peter and Kathy, were with her the entire time. Even though her mom sat out on a few of the larger rapids.

“It was intense from the shore, I couldn’t even imagine being 12 and facing those obstacles,” Kathy said.

The family has been told that Abby could possibly be the youngest to have paddled the entire 280 miles in her own boat—never walking around the rapids, or riding in a support raft.

“Once she sets her mind to something, you better watch out,” Peter said.

The now-13-year-old competes in kayaking competitions all over the country. Recently she won two first places in Salida’s FIBArk Whitewater Festival.

“Who knows what this kid is going to do someday—I can’t wait to see it,” Kathy said.

For more about Abby and the family’s adventures, go to their website: http://www.famagogo.com/

