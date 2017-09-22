This may stun you, but most Denver transplants are not from out-of-state

DENVER - Too many Cubs hats. Too many “Don’t Mess with Texas” bumper stickers. Too many out-of-state license plates clogging up I-25 and I-70.

Sorry, Denver natives, but your complaints about the city being overrun with people from other states isn’t necessarily backed up by statistics.

According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2011 and 2015, four of the five top U.S. cities that people moved to Denver from were in Colorado.

Boulder claimed the top spot, with 9,340 people moving to Denver between 2011 and 2015. That made up nearly 6.5 percent of movers to Denver during that period.

Another 6,842 people moved from Colorado Springs to Denver in the period, making up just over 4.7 percent of movers to our state. Greeley and Fort Collins were also in the top 5.

Los Angeles is the only city outside of our state in the top 5, with 3,922 people moving from the city of Angels to Denver in that time.

Top 10 cities where transplants come to Denver from in 2011-2015:

Boulder: 9,340 people (6.5% of transplants) Colorado Springs: 6,842 (4.7% of transplants) Greeley: 4,803 (3.3% of transplants) Ft. Collins: 4,011 (2.8% of transplants) Los Angeles: 3,922 (2.7% of transplants) Chicago: 3,544 (2.5% of transplants) Dallas: 3,021 (2.1% of transplants) Washington D.C.: 3,004 (2.09% of transplants) Phoenix: 2,519 (1.75% of transplants) New York City/Newark, NJ: 2,436 (1.7% of transplants)

Numbers according to U.S. Census Bureau.

Who's surprised? We assume a lot of you. In our very *scientific* poll, 47 percent of people, at the time of this writing, guessed most Denver transplants come from California.

It's a ton of data, but if you'd like to see the numbers for yourself, check out the "Metro Area-to-Metro Area Migration Flows" chart here.

