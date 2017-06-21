This music video is the love letter to Colorado we all needed

Behind the scenes of Rapidgrass; "Happy Trails" video. (Photo: Gabe Rovick)

KUSA - What’s more Colorado than a guy with sweet braids going on a trail run and ending up in an 1800s mine?

We’ll let you be the judge of that, but that’s what happens in Rapidgrass’ latest music video. You might remember them as the guys who put how much it sucks to wait in Interstate 70 traffic into song form.

WATCH: Bluegrass band's I-70 video is too Colorado to function

This time, they wrote a song called “Happy Trails” that deals with the beautiful parts of our state.

“We’re very active in the Colorado outdoor lifestyle,” Mark Morris, who’s the director of Rapidgrass, said.

For the band’s latest album, he tried to write songs inspired by Colorado. Morris grew up in Idaho Springs, and moved to Golden after graduating college.

He says the music video for “Happy Trails” was shot in a day and focuses on his hometown, a place that he says is often overlooked – despite how close it is to the Mt. Evans Wilderness area and Arapahoe National Forest.

The video starts with him trail running, and he ends up in a mine – where it turns into a big party.

Argo Gold Mine (that big, red building you can see in Idaho Springs from the highway) let the band do some of the filming inside.

Morris even asked some Idaho Springs locals to act as extras in the party scene.

“I just believe we kind of live in a very unique place,” Morris said. “The more you’re outside and in nature, it’s one of the best cures for any ailment.”

Morris loves Idaho Springs so much he’s putting on a festival there this weekend. The Rapidgrass Festival will be held from June 23 to 25.

You can find more information, a schedule and information about tickets here: http://rapidgrassfestival.com/

And you can watch the full music video below:

