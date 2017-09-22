This pet goat likes to go hiking with his family

So you've heard of pack donkeys and pack alpacas - but what about a pack ... goat?

Rachel Karneffel works at Foghorn Farm and has a few goats that she's working on training - to be pack goats.

Kind of like any other pack animal where they help carry supplies for camping. Right now, Rachel's working on training LaDoux - named after the country singer.

He's a 5-month-old goat and he went on his first hike recently. LaDoux's learning how to follow on a leash - and climb rocks - and hike.

Eventually, Rachel wants to bring the goats on some overnight camping trips. She said they're helping her get in shape - and they bring out her inner child.

